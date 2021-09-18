JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of JKS opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

