John Dobak Sells 1,899 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78.

On Thursday, July 1st, John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00.

DermTech stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.