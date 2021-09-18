Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.59 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

