JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,227,575.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,315.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

