Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 639.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

