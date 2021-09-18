Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,078,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $863,417,000 after buying an additional 402,489 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,997,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 766,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

