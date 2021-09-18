JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,118 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 116.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

