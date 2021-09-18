JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,440,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $430.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

