JustInvest LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 401,406 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

