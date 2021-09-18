JustInvest LLC Buys 5,669 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.