JustInvest LLC Buys 5,968 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

