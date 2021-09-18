Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

