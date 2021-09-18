Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

