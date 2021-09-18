Katalyo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $143,981.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00121716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00174365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07100086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.97 or 0.99890547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00849208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

