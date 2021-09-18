Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.86. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 401,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.