Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:KRC opened at $65.24 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.