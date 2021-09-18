Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE KRC opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

