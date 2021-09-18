KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 37,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,384. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.