KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $475.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $369.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $175.61 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 23.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

