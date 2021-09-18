Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLPEF. HSBC cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

