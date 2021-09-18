Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

KBX stock opened at €103.30 ($121.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €98.71 and its 200 day moving average is €101.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

