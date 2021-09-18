Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

