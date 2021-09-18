Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDSMY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

