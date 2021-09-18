Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $55.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

