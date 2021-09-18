Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KHNGY stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.
