Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in August

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KHNGY stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

