Kurt D. Barton Sells 3,527 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $207.16 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $210.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 813.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

