Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

