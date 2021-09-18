LABS Group (LABS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00121716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00174365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07100086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.97 or 0.99890547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00849208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

