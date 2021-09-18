LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.85 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.81.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.07 million, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Itamar Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.