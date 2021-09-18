Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.4% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $7,303,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 88,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $302,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3,338.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
