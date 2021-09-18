Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.4% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $7,303,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 88,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $302,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,462.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,445.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3,338.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

