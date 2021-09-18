Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Down 5.8%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) shares traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.