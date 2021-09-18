Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.33. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

