Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

LESL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leslie’s stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,741 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

