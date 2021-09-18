LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.97.
LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of LX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
