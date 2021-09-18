LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.97.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.