LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $11.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.97.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $506,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

