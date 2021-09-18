Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Life On Earth stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 85,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,968. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life on Earth, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.