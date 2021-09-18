Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 174.51% from the company’s current price.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.