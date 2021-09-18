Linear Price Reaches $0.0478 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 5% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $191.53 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

