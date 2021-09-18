Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Tops $28.17 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00007731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $484.64 million and $28.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060686 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

