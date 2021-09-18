Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0153 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $11.36 million and $3,296.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,184.12 or 0.99550073 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,389,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

