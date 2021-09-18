LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $118.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $468.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

LivePerson stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

