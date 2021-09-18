London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

