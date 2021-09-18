Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 1,361,423 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 3.44% of Allison Transmission worth $144,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 328,303 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

ALSN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 2,682,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

