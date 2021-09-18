Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 234,885 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Morgan Stanley worth $301,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,653,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.