Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $170,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.49 on Friday, reaching $641.66. 562,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

