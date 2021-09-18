Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 48,316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $283,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $196.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.