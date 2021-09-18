Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 56,113 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $209,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.90. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.43 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

