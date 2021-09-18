Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $642.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.50 million and the highest is $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 1,807,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,112. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

