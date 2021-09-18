Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of URNXF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Magnis Energy Technologies alerts:

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.