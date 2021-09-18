Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

